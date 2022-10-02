Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added 49 yards and another score on seven rushes in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Smith continued his shocking early-season trend of outplaying the man he replaced at quarterback, franchise legend Russell Wilson, with a second straight 300-yard effort. The 2013 second-round pick completed 76.7 percent of his throws for his fourth showing of over 70.0 percent in as many games to open the season, with his three total scores on the day coming via an eight-yard rush along with 17- and two-yard touchdown tosses to tight ends Will Dissly and Noah Fant, respectively. Smith now boasts a 6:2 TD:INT through four games for the surprising 2-2 Seahawks, who'll next face the Saints on the road in Week 5.