Smith won't start Thursday's preseason contest against the Bears, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback on the Seahawks' depth chart, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

For the first time since training camp kicked off, Smith yielded all the reps with the first-team offense to Drew Lock at Tuesday's practice, but it appears the development is nothing more than getting the latter prepared for the team's second exhibition. In preseason Week 1, Smith worked the first half, while Lock handled every snap after halftime, so a similar breakdown, only reversed, may come to pass Thursday.