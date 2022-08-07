Smith completed 10 of 19 passes for 94 yards (4.9 YPA) in Saturday's team scrimmage, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith played nearly the entire game with the first-team offense against the second-team defense. Meanwhile, Drew Lock operated with the second-team offense and played against the first-team defense, and he managed to complete 18 of 27 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Pete Carroll mostly avoided making any judgements about the quarterback competition in his press conference, but Lock clearly outperformed Smith on Saturday, even if his stat line was merely mediocre. There are still three preseason games to settle the competition, the first of which is next Saturday against the Steelers.