Smith (elbow) completed 18 of 27 passes for 180 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added four rushes for 21 yards in the Seahawks' 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Smith was able to play through his triceps contusion but put up unsurprisingly underwhelming numbers against the suffocating 49ers defense. Smith was relatively efficient overall, but he took six sacks and was only able to connect with top targets DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett a combined six times for 62 yards. The veteran signal-caller saw his streak of games with a touchdown pass end at two games, and Thursday marked his fourth sub-200-yard tally of the campaign. Smith's arm should be healthier for a Week 13 road matchup against the Cowboys next Thursday night.