Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Smith (knee) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Smith had a cyst in his knee removed last week that had forced him to miss time. Now that he's healthy and fellow backup Paxton Lynch is dealing with a head injury, it will be Smith and J.T. Barrett given the reigns for snaps behind Russell Wilson on Saturday.

