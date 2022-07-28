Smith handled all the first-team reps during Wednesday's practice while Drew Lock practiced with the second team, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. "Geno is in the lead," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He's ahead and he ain't looking back."

Carroll admitted that Lock still has an opportunity to win the starting job, but he seems optimistic that Smith can secure the starting role by the end of the preseason. Smith was serviceable over four games (three starts) last season, as he completed 68 percent of his passes for 702 yards (7.4 YPA), five touchdowns and an interception. He also ran nine times for 42 yards and a score. The run game will be the focal point of Seattle's offense, but Smith will have excellent weapons -- Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Noah Fant -- if he does win the job.