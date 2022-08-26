GM John Schneider told Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith will play "a series or two" during Friday's preseason game at Dallas, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Smith thus will get the first QB reps in all three of the Seahawks' exhibitions, but his workload will be far less than in the first two contests, when he handled the entire first half both times. This time around, he'll welcome back Drew Lock after the latter sat out preseason Week 2 due to a positive test for COVID-19. The competition between Smith and Lock remains unsettled, but Smith has maintained his lead from the offseason program into training camp and the preseason, so it appears he's the favorite to be under center for Seattle in Week 1.