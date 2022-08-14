Smith completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 101 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for nine yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Smith operated as the starting quarterback during Saturday's preseason opener and played the entire first half. While he didn't pass for any touchdowns, he showcased his rushing ability with a score on the ground late in the second quarter. Although Drew Lock has outplayed Smith in practice in recent days, Smith has worked mainly with the first-team offense early in camp and turned in a solid performance during the preseason opener.