Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.
He also gained seven yards on four carries. The quarterback lost one of his main targets in the first quarter after DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury, but Smith didn't skip a beat and instead just hit Marquise Goodwin for the journeyman wideout's first two TDs of the year. Smith has tossed multiple TDs in five of seven games, helping him amass a sharp 11:3 TD:INT heading into a Week 8 clash with the Giants.
