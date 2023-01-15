Smith completed 25 of 35 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Saturday's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers. He added 28 rushing yards on four carries and lost a fumble.

Considering the quality of the defense he was facing, it was a solid performance from Smith in his playoff debut, but the Seahawks' defense fell apart in the second half. The 32-year-old will head into free agency after a remarkable comeback season that saw him lead the NFL with a 69.8 percent completion rate and throw for 4.282 yards and 30 touchdowns while starting all 17 games for Seattle, and his playoff performance shouldn't dissuade a team in need of a veteran QB from offering him a big contract.