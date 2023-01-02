Smith completed 18 of 29 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

He added 18 rushing yards on five carries. While Smith didn't produce much yardage, leaving that to Kenneth Walker and the backfield during a game in which Seattle never trailed, he was sharp when he needed to be and hit backup tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry for touchdowns in the first and second quarters. He's now one passing TD shy of 30 for the year, and with the Seahawks still alive in the race for a playoff spot, Smith might need to continue his remarkable comeback season for one more game in Week 18 against the Rams.