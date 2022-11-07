Smith completed 26 of 34 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals. He added 38 rushing yards on six carries.

The INT turned into a pick-six by Zaven Collins, but otherwise it was another impressive performance from Smith. The veteran quarterback has tossed multiple TDs in seven of nine games, giving him a 15:4 TD:INT on the season and plenty of momentum as the Seahawks carry a four-game winning streak into a Week 10 clash with the Buccaneers in Germany.