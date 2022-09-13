Smith completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. He added 14 yards on five rushing attempts.

Smith sent the amped up Seattle crowd into a frenzy when he found wide open tight end Will Dissly for a 38-yard touchdown to cap the game's first drive, but he failed to get any push on a 4th-and-inches sneak attempt inside Denver's 10 to stall Seattle's second possession. He completed his first 13 passes and was undeterred by his first incompletion, bouncing back with a 25-yard touchdown to Colby Parkinson to put the Seahawks up 17-10. Seattle's offense cooled off after halftime, but the Seahawks held on for the upset win. Smith looked comfortable and had complete command of the offense despite the modest final numbers, which should give him some job security heading into a Week 2 visit to San Francisco after Smith narrowly held off Drew Lock for the starting quarterback role in preseason.