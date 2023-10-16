Smith completed 27 of 41 passes for 323 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals. He added four rushes for 20 yards.

Smith attempted exactly 41 passes for the second time this season. He averaged a solid 7.9 yards per attempt and five of his completions went for more than 20 yards. However, his day was defined by two interceptions that changed the outcome of the game and prevented him from recording a touchdown for the first time this season. Lack of scores has become a trend for Smith, as despite throwing for over 295 yards in three of his five games, he has only five touchdowns on the campaign.