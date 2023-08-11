Smith isn't slated to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Smith handled the initial throws with the first-team offense during pregame warmups before leaving most of the QB reps to Drew Lock. As a result, Smith's next chance for some exhibition action will arrive Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Cowboys. It's unclear if the Seahawks will give him any snaps during the preseason, but he likely doesn't need them after turning a comeback 2022 campaign into a three-year, $105 million extension with the team back in March.