The Seahawks have interest in re-signing Smith as the starter for the 2023 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith, heading into Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers in Munich, is approaching his 10th start of the 2022 season. The 32-year-old boasts a 73.1 percent completion rate through his nine appearances thus far, with 2,199 passing yards and a 15:4 TD:INT ratio, plus one more score on the ground. Considering the impressive quality of Smith's play, it's no surprise that Seattle will work to re-sign him as a continued starter, though contract talks are expected to take place after the season. That provides Smith with further opportunities to bolster his resume, beginning with Sunday's international matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that returns starting safety Antoine Winfield from the concussion protocol, and Carlton Davis another week removed from injury.