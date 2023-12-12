Coach Pete Carroll said, "We'll see," regarding Smith's chances to return to action next Monday against the Eagles, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "These couple days right here just are so invaluable for him getting all the treatment he gets and then just the rest time," Carroll added.

Smith injured his groin during practice last Thursday, which sidelined him at Friday's session and resulted in his first absence as a member of the Seahawks on Sunday at San Francisco. Seattle will be afforded a bit more time than normal for a Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football, meaning the team won't reconvene for practice again until Thursday, at the earliest. As intimated by Carroll, Smith will focus on rehab and recovery Tuesday and Wednesday before seeing if he'll be able to take part in drills later this week. Until Smith is healthy again, though, Drew Lock will handle No. 1 QB duties for the Seahawks.