Head coach Pete Carroll called Smith's knee injury a "tweak," stating that he will need to have it examined in the coming days, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith had to exit Thursday's final preseason game with what appeared to be a minor knee injury (was able to stand on the sideline in pads after exiting). The team will have the knee looked at, but assuming the injury isn't serious, Smith is the strong favorite to begin the season as Russell Wilson's primary backup.