Seahawks' Geno Smith: Will have knee evaluated
Head coach Pete Carroll called Smith's knee injury a "tweak," stating that he will need to have it examined in the coming days, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith had to exit Thursday's final preseason game with what appeared to be a minor knee injury (was able to stand on the sideline in pads after exiting). The team will have the knee looked at, but assuming the injury isn't serious, Smith is the strong favorite to begin the season as Russell Wilson's primary backup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...