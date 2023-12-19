Coach Pete Carroll confirmed after Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles that Smith will start versus the Titans in Week 16 as long as he's healthy, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Smith was active for Monday's win despite his groin injury, but Seattle opted to proceed with Drew Lock under center. That decision likely came due to Smith still operating at less than 100 percent health, but barring any setbacks in practice this week, the stage appears set for his return to the lineup. Smith hasn't played since Week 13 due to a groin issue, but he was listed as a limited participant on all three Week 15 practice reports and should resume handling first-team reps this week.