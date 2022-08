Head coach Pete Carroll announced that Smith will start at quarterback Week 1 against Denver, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports. Smith was 3-of-6 passing for 43 yards and led the Seahawks to a field goal in his lone series in Friday's preseason loss to Dallas.

Smith got the first QB reps in all three preseason games and beat out Drew Lock for the starting job. He'll likely need to play well early in the season to keep the job, however.