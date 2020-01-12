Play

Fant (groin) will play in Sunday's matchup versus the Packers.

The 27-year-old only logged limited practice time during Friday's session, but wasn't in serious jeopardy to miss time. Fant had started the previous two games in place of Duane Brown (knee) at left tackle, but with Brown returning Sunday, that will allow Fant to go back to his role as a depth offensive lineman.

