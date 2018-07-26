Fant (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fant suffered a torn ACL last August and is being slowly worked back into the swing of things at camp. Head coach Pete Carroll said he expects Fant to be limited for four or five days prior to returning in full. Fant is competing for a starting role along what was a struggling offensive line in 2017.

