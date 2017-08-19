Play

Fant exited Friday's preseason game against the Vikings with a right leg injury, Lindsay Jones of USA Today reports.

Fant was supposed to be the Seahawks' starting left tackle this season, so this is certainly a blow to the entire offense. Rees Odhiambo replaced him in the lineup.

