Seahawks' George Fant: Expected back for training camp
Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he expects Fant (knee) to be ready for training camp, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. "George could probably get out there now if we needed him to, but it's just not worth it to do that,'' Carroll explained.
Fant tore his ACL during the Seahawks' second preseason game last summer. Now over nine months removed from surgery, it's no surprise that he'll be on the field for training camp. When ready, the third-year lineman will compete for the starting job at left tackle.
