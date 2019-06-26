Seahawks' George Fant: Expected to play tight end
Head coach Pete Carroll expects Fant to play tight end in 2019, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. "Now we come back with a real clear idea of what he can do and how we can utilize him [compared to last season]," Carroll said after minicamp. "So we're just so much farther ahead in that regard and taking advantage of the mismatch that he creates. And there's not very many 329-pound tight ends in the NFL, you know, and it's fun to be huge."
Fant served as an offensive tackle for the majority of his professional career, but the Seahawks experimented with him at tight end once injuries depleted the team's depth at that position in Week 4. While Fant was originally needed to step into that role given his superior run-blocking skills, he eventually began running routes as well and ultimately logged nine snaps from the slot in 2019 and 227 snaps overall at tight end. With Will Dissly (kneecap), Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson back in the fold for 2019, it's unlikely Fant makes significant strides as a receiver, but don't be surprised if he vultures a touchdown or two in the red zone.
