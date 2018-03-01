Fant (knee) is shooting for a return in training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant was placed on injured reserve just prior to Week 1 of the 2017 season due to an ACL tear. The injury usually requires about a year to recover from, making training camp a typical pace for his recovery. He'll be looking to reestablish himself as the starting left tackle for Seattle in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories