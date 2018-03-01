Seahawks' George Fant: Hopes to return for training camp
Fant (knee) is shooting for a return in training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fant was placed on injured reserve just prior to Week 1 of the 2017 season due to an ACL tear. The injury usually requires about a year to recover from, making training camp a typical pace for his recovery. He'll be looking to reestablish himself as the starting left tackle for Seattle in 2018.
