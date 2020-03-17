Play

Fant agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old started 24 of 46 games over the last four years for the Seahawks, and he'll now make his way to New York for the foreseeable future. Fant will receive $13.7 million guaranteed in the deal and is the likely candidate to take over at left tackle for departing starter Kelvin Beachum.

