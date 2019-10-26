Fant (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant could start at left tackle if Duane Brown (biceps) can't go and right tackle if Germain Ifedi (knee) is unable to shake his injury. Either way, he figures to get onto the field in some capacity, as the Seahawks sometimes line him up at tight end as well.