Coach Pete Carroll said Fant suffered a "legit" right ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The exact severity of the sprain remains unclear, but Carroll describing it as a "legit" sprain doesn't seem to be a good sign. Fant is expected to work as an eligible offense tackle and tight end this season, so his absence would impact the Seahawks' depth at multiple positions.

More News
Our Latest Stories