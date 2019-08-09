Coach Pete Carroll said Fant suffered a "legit" right ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The exact severity of the sprain remains unclear, but Carroll describing it as a "legit" sprain doesn't seem to be a good sign. Fant is expected to work as an eligible offense tackle and tight end this season, so his absence would impact the Seahawks' depth at multiple positions.