Seahawks' George Fant: Out with ankle sprain
Coach Pete Carroll said Fant suffered a "legit" right ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The exact severity of the sprain remains unclear, but Carroll describing it as a "legit" sprain doesn't seem to be a good sign. Fant is expected to work as an eligible offense tackle and tight end this season, so his absence would impact the Seahawks' depth at multiple positions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Newton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...