Seahawks' George Fant: Practicing with braced knee
Fant (knee) is participating in Monday's practice with a brace on his injured knee, Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times reports.
Fant is reportedly moving well with the brace on his knee, having suffered a torn ACL last August. He's expected to be eased back into action throughout training camp, but he'll ultimately compete for a starting spot on the offensive line barring any setbacks.
