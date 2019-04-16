Fant signed his restricted free agent tender with the Seahawks on Monday, Josh Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Fant became the Seahawks' "sixth lineman" last season, playing in heavy packages for the team's rushing attack. As a result, he was often times lined up in the tight end role, which actually led to Fant securing one reception for nine yards last season. Except him to be used in several different packages in 2019.