Fant (knee) has been declared out for the season after tearing his ACL, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com reports.

Fant left Friday's preseason matchup against the Vikings with a right knee injury, having to be carted off the field with his leg in an air cast. Considering he was set to be the Seahawks' starting left tackle this season, this is definitely a blow to the team. Rees Odhiambo replaced him during Friday's game and could do so for the remainder of the 2017 season.