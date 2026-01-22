Seahawks' George Holani: Able to practice fully Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holani (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Holani has spent Seattle's last seven games on its injured reserve list after hurting his hamstring in Week 12 at Tennessee, but it now seems like he could be on track to suit up for the NFC Championship. With 2023 second-rounder Zach Charbonnet (knee) already ruled out, Holani's status is worth keeping an eye on as Sunday's contest versus the Rams approaches.
