Seahawks' George Holani: Alternating with first-team

Holani and rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price have split first-team reps during the early days of training camp, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Holani was often the first RB up for first-team reps during OTAs, and at this stage he and Price appear to have cemented themselves atop the depth chart, with Zach Charbonnet (ACL) on the active/PUP list and Emanuel Wilson seemingly in a depth role. Seahawks coaches have reportedly stressed Price growing as a pass catcher, but unless the rookie is able to make rapid improvements throughout camp, Holani could be the favorite for third-down reps come Week 1. The early-season workload split beyond that point seems like it will come down to a true competition between Price and Holani, though once Charbonnet is cleared to return Seattle could end up deploying a true three-headed committee.