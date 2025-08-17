Holani rushed five times for 49 yards in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs. He also returned three kicks for 73 yards.

Holani was the Seahawks' second running back in the game after Zach Charbonnet got the start. The Boise State product only played one drive but looked quite good, breaking off a 30-yard run in the first quarter. It appears he has the edge over rookie seventh-round pick Damien Martinez at this time, but neither player will get much run as long as Charbonnet and lead back Kenneth Walker are healthy.