Seahawks' George Holani: Breaks off long run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holani rushed five times for 49 yards in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs. He also returned three kicks for 73 yards.
Holani was the Seahawks' second running back in the game after Zach Charbonnet got the start. The Boise State product only played one drive but looked quite good, breaking off a 30-yard run in the first quarter. It appears he has the edge over rookie seventh-round pick Damien Martinez at this time, but neither player will get much run as long as Charbonnet and lead back Kenneth Walker are healthy.
More News
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Strengthens case for roster spot•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Competing for No. 3 job•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Signed to Seattle's active roster•
-
George Holani: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Promoted to active roster•
-
George Holani: Reverts to practice squad•