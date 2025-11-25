Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Holani (hamstring) could be placed on injured reserve, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Holani was forced to leave during the first half of Sunday's game against the Titans due to a hamstring, which prevented him from returning. The injury appears to be severe enough for him to warrant an extended absence, and he could be placed on injured reserve ahead of the Seahawks' Week 13 clash against the Vikings. With Kenny McIntosh (knee - IR) done for the year, Seattle may call up Velus Jones from the practice squad to serve as the RB3 behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet moving forward.