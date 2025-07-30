Holani is competing for the No. 3 running back job after Kenny McIntosh suffered a torn ACL on Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks selected Damien Martinez in the seventh round of this year's draft, but Holani ran with the second team during Tuesday's practice while Martinez worked with the third team. One of the two is likely to land the No. 3 role behind Kenneth Walker -- who didn't practice Tuesday -- and Zach Charbonnet, although Jacardia Wright and D.K. Kaufman are also in the mix. Holani rushed three times for 10 yards through five games as a rookie in 2024.