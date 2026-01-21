The Seahawks designated Holani (hamstring) to return to practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reported that Holani said he was healthy when the four weeks of mandatory injured reserve time were up, and the running back has just been waiting for a chance to get back to work. The 26-year-old last played in the Week 12 win over the Titans, recording five special teams snaps. If Holani is activated in time for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, he will be the No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker due to the injury to former No. 2 rusher Zach Charbonnet.