Holani could still have a role in Seattle's running back rotation even after the Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price 32nd overall Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Zach Charbonnet (knee) is likely to miss some regular-season action, leaving Price, Holani and Emanuel Wilson as the top healthy options in a Seahawks backfield that lost Kenneth Walker in free agency. Price had just 15 catches in three years at Notre Dame, so Holani has a clear path to carving out a role in passing situations, at least until Charbonnet returns. Holani had only two catches across 11 regular-season appearances in 2025 but added four receptions in two playoff contests.