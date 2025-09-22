Holani carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards while catching both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 44-13 rout of the Saints.

Holani was elevated to No. 2 on the running back depth chart with Zach Charbonnet (foot) sitting out this contest. The 25-year-old Holani likely saw more touches than expected in a lopsided matchup that was decided by halftime. It is unclear if Charbonnet will return in time for Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals, but Holani is unlikely to generate fantasy buzz even if he is asked to serve as Kenneth Walker's primary backup again.