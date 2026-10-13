Holani rushed four times for seven yards and lost a fumble while reeling in all four of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers.

Holani was unable to get much going on the ground in Week 5, and he put the ball on the ground twice in the contest, the latter of which resulted in a defensive touchdown for San Francisco with 18 seconds left in the first half. The running back entered the game having dealt with both a knee injury and an injured rib at practice throughout the week, but he was ultimately good to go, and he was estimated to be a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Monday. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) not expected back in Week 6, Holani will once again operate as a top backup option behind Emanuel Wilson in the backfield against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.