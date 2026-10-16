Holani rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Holani filled his usual complementary role behind Emanuel Wilson, and he made good use of two of his touches in particular. Holani gained 13 of his yards on one carry, and he also posted his first rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run with just under six minutes remaining in regulation. Holani should remain in a low-volume role that could shrink even further if Zach Charbonnet (knee) is activated from the PUP list as expected for a Week 7 home showdown against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.