The Seahawks placed Holani (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Holani was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Titans in Week 12. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve, which means Holani will be required to miss at least the next four games, making him eligible to make his return in Week 17 against the Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 27. Rashid Shaheed and Cody White will handle return duties on kickoffs in Holani's absence, and Cam Akers and Myles Gaskin will provide backfield depth behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.