Holani (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Despite rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price leaving this past Sunday's game at Arizona in the fourth quarter due to a chest injury, Holani experienced a downturn in snap share from Week 1 to 2 (46 versus 26 percent), and he also received two fewer touches (eight versus six), while fellow RB Emanuel Wilson racked up 21 carries for 92 yards in relief of Price. Both Price and Holani are kicking off Week 3 prep with a cap on their reps, so how they fare in practice Thursday and Friday likely will determine the breakdown of work Sunday in Washington.