Holani (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Holani rushed seven times for 18 yards in the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Chargers. The running back played through a rib injury and looks to be on pace to do so again in Week 5. With limited practice in Thursday and Friday sessions, Holani will likely be free of any injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers. The 26-year-old should continue to play second fiddle to Emanuel Wilson in the contest.