Holani (ribs) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Holani rushed three times for 10 yards while catching all five of his targets for 48 yards during the team's 33-31 loss to the Commanders in Week 3. He appears to have picked up a ribs injury along the way, and the running back was unable to log a full session Wednesday as a result. Fellow running back Jadarian Price (chest) was also a limited participant to open the week, leaving Emanuel Wilson as the team's only fully healthy option in the backfield ahead of Thursday's practice.