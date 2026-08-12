Seahawks' George Holani: Listed atop preseason depth chart

Holani has been a standout at training camp and is listed as a starter on the initial preseason depth chart, SI.com's Randy Gurzi reports.

With Zach Charbonnet (knee) unavailable, Holani and rookie Jadarian Price have taken most of the first-team reps at training camp. Holani is listed as the starter, but he could still end up seeing most of his playing time on passing downs while Price gets mot of the carries early in the year. Until there's a clearer picture, both Price and Holani should be rostered in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.