Holani carried four times for 13 yards and caught his only target for two yards Sunday in a 31-7 victory versus the Cardinals.

Holani got the third-most offensive snaps (18) among Seattle's running backs, trailing Jadarian Price (24) and Emanuel Wilson (29). Price hurt his shoulder and had to exit the game in the fourth quarter, at which point Wilson took over as the clear lead RB and finished with a strong 21-92-0 rushing line. With that said, if Price is sidelined Week 5 versus Washington, Wilson would likely lead Seattle's backfield, though Holani would stand to see increased opportunities as well.