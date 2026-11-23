The Seahawks placed Holani (knee) on injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Holani was knocked out of the Seahawks' last game in Week 10 at Las Vegas due to a knee injury that eventually was deemed to be an MCL sprain. With his placement on IR, he'll miss at least the next four contests, meaning his next chance for game action is Friday, Dec. 25 against the Rams. In the meantime, Emanuel Wilson will serve as the team's No. 3 RB behind Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price.