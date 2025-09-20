Holani will serve as Kenneth Walker's backup if Zach Charbonnet (foot) is unable to play Sunday against New Orleans, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Charbonnet enters Sunday's game against the Saints with a doubtful tag after failing to practice in any capacity during the week. The primary fantasy impact will be a big workload for Walker, but Holani could see his first offensive snaps and potentially carries of the season.